Yanghee Lee, special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, arrives for a press conference after she presented her report to the 37th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

A Rohingya refugee man walks on a road along the makeshift camp in Kutubpalang, Cox Bazar district, Bangladesh, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

The United Nations special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar on Thursday visited a remote island where Bangladeshi authorities were looking to relocate 100,000 Rohingyas, plans that have drawn criticism from rights groups.

Yanghee Lee traveled to Bhasan Char Island off southern Bangladesh by helicopter with government officials, where she inspected the shelters and facilities built there.