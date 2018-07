South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun (R) shakes hands with Tomas Ojea Quintana (L), the UN special rapporteur on North Korea, during their meeting at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in North Korea on Tuesday regretted that violations of basic human rights in the country have not found a place in the agenda for dialogue on peace and denuclearization.

Neither the Panmunjom Declaration (signed by the two Koreas) nor the joint statement signed between North Korea and the United States include any explicit reference to human rights, said Tomas Ojea Quintana at a press conference in Seoul.