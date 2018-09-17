Libyan Foreign Affairs Minister Mohamed Taher Siala sits down to an interview with EFE in Madrid, Spain Sept. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alfonso Bauluz

The foreign minister of the internationally-recognized Libyan government on Monday confirmed his country had refused NGO migrant vessels entry to its waters over fears some had collaborated with smuggling networks and mafias.

Mohamed Taher Siala, a member of the United Nations-backed Government of National Accord in Libya, added in an interview with EFE that the North African nation – a popular staging point for migrants en route to Europe via the Mediterranean Sea – was collaborating closely with the European Union to tackle migration.