Refugees at the UNHCR tent camp in Ras Jdir, Tunisia, at the border with Lybia, reach out for supplies on Mar 5, 2011. EFE- EPA (FILE) /CIRO FUSCO

epItalian president Sergio Mattarella (R), flanked by Minister of Defense Elisabetta Trenta, receives a salute by Italian Army officers on Republic Day (Festa della Repubblica) in Rome, Italy, June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ CLAUDIO PERI

Syrian refugees pose for a picture at the Al-Basma Syrian refugee camp in Deir Zanoun area in the Bekaa valley, eastern Lebanon, June 19, 2018. UNHCR estimates over 1.5 million Syrian refugees are currently living in Lebanon. On World Refugee Day, held every year on 20 June, people commemorate the strength, courage and perseverance of millions of refugees. EPA-EFE (FILE)/Nabil Mounzer

The president of the Italian Republic on Wednesday appealed the European Union to provide an approach to the migration crisis as a whole, not delegating on first-entry countries to deal with the burden of migration-driven emergencies, according to a statement released on World Refugee Day.

Since 2001, World Refugee Day is observed annually every June 20 and is designed to raise awareness of the refugee situation throughout the world.