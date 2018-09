epa07010411 Italian Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, informs to the media about the UNHCR principals' joint mission to Afghanistan and Pakistan, during a press conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 10 September 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SALVATOREDI NOLFI

The United Nations commissioner for refugees was visiting Italy as of Wednesday, where he is set to participate in a forum about the conflicts gripping Syria and Iraq as well as discuss managing migration with the country's government.

Filippo Grandi would be attending a conference on the crises in Syria and Iraq on Thursday at the Pontifical Urban University, an event that Vatican secretary of state Pietro Parolin and Apostolic Nuncio to Syria Mario Zenari were also slated to attend.