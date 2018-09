Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (R) and Myanmar Foreign Minister and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) at Naypyitaw International Airport in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, May 06, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEIN HTET

A Myanmar border guard police stands guard near a fence of Rohingyas refugees and makeshift houses at the 'no man's land' zone between the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A United Nations fact-finding mission published Tuesday the most extensive report till date on the continued persecution of the Muslim minority Rohingyas in Myanmar since 2011 in the states of Kachin, Shan, and especially northern Rakhine.

The 44-page report was based on more than 800 interviews of survivors, as well as videos, photos and satellite images that detailed the atrocities and rights abuses against the community.