Iraq flags lie on top of mass graves containing the remains of victims killed by the Islamic State terror organization in Tikrit, Iraq, Apr. 7, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

A United Nations joint-agency report on Thursday highlighted the horrific legacy of the Islamic State terror organization's relentless campaign of killings within Iraq's borders after hundreds of mass graves containing the remains of thousands of victims were discovered in areas formerly under the group's control.

The UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and the UN Human Rights Office have documented over 202 mass grave sites in the Iraqi regions of Nineveh, Kirkuk, Salah ad-Din and Anbar in the northern and western parts of the country and estimated there could be up to 12,000 victims buried in them.