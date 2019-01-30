Although the number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe dropped last year, the death rate increased, a United Nations report said Wednesday, warning that the trend was likely due to European governments blocking or placing obstacles on search and rescue missions.
The "Desperate Journeys" report published by the UN Refugee Agency analyzed the migrant routes people took in 2018 in their bid to reach Europe as well as documented arrivals by both land and sea and the number of people who lost their lives in the process.