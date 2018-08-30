The coordinator of the mission in Nicaragua of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Guillermo Fernandez Maldonado, speaks during a Managua press conference on Aug. 29, 2018, on the report on the violation of human rights during the protests in Nicaragua. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said Wednesday in Managua that it had encountered obstacles in conducting its mission to investigate and report on the crisis in Nicaragua, mainly due to the government's lack of cooperation as mission personnel have tried to gather information on unofficial victims.

"This task that we're carrying out has encountered obstacles. We have not received responses to requests for information, we have not been able to have access to detention centers, except on one occasion in June, we have not been able to carry out missions on the ground outside of Managua," said OHCHR mission coordinator Guillermo Fernandez Maldonado at a press conference.