Afghan woman Seema Gul, who set herself on fire in 2007, shows her burn scars at a hostel which provides training in vocational skills in Herat, western Afghanistan on Mar. 10, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/HOSSEIN FATIMI

Violence against women in Afghanistan, including "honor killings", often goes unpunished as women are forced to withdraw their official complaints and agree to mediation outside the court system, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said Tuesday.

A joint report by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan and the OHCHR titled 'Injustice and Impunity: Mediation of Criminal Offences of Violence against Women' examines the widespread use of mediation by community leaders.