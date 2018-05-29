Violence against women in Afghanistan, including "honor killings", often goes unpunished as women are forced to withdraw their official complaints and agree to mediation outside the court system, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said Tuesday.
A joint report by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan and the OHCHR titled 'Injustice and Impunity: Mediation of Criminal Offences of Violence against Women' examines the widespread use of mediation by community leaders.