UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said here Tuesday that she hopes Mexico's new National Guard can end the "paradigm" of violence of the past 12 years in the Aztec nation.
"The National Guard represents an opportunity to build a force that makes the state's obligations compatible with security and - at the same time - safeguards the human rights of its inhabitants," Bachelet said after she and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador signed an agreement under which her office will provide assistance to Mexico.