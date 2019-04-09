The High Commissioner of the United Nations for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet speaks during a morning press conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Mario Guzman

High Commissioner of the United Nations for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet speaks during a morning press conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (L) and the High Commissioner of the United Nations for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet (R) pose during a morning press conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said here Tuesday that she hopes Mexico's new National Guard can end the "paradigm" of violence of the past 12 years in the Aztec nation.

"The National Guard represents an opportunity to build a force that makes the state's obligations compatible with security and - at the same time - safeguards the human rights of its inhabitants," Bachelet said after she and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador signed an agreement under which her office will provide assistance to Mexico.