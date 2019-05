United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on North Korea Tomas Ojea Quintana speaks at a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, Jan.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Tomas Ojea Quintana, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea, speaks to the media during a press conference after he presented his report to the 37th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar.12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Tomas Ojea Quintana, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea, speaks to the media during a press conference after he presented his report to the 37th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar.12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

The United Nations rights investigator for North Korea on Wednesday raised doubts over the effectiveness of economic sanctions imposed on the reclusive country where people are suffering acute food shortage.

Tomas Ojea Quintana, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea, in his latest report released in March highlighted that "human rights and humanitarian situation continues to be serious” in the country.