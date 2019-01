Tomas Ojea Quintana, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea, informs the media during a press conference after he presented his report to the 37th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun (R) shakes hands with Tomas Ojea Quintana (L), the UN special rapporteur on North Korea, during their meeting at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A United Nations human rights expert will visit Seoul next week to assess the situation in North Korea, the UN said.

Tomas Ojea Quintana, special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea, will meet with South Korean government officials, diplomats, and civil society representatives as well as others, Yonhap reported Friday.