UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura, attends a news conference, at the European headquarters of the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, 04 September 2018. EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

The United Nations special envoy to Syria said Tuesday that an upcoming meeting between representatives from Russia, Iran and Turkey could present an opportunity to unblock the political process aimed at putting an end to the conflict in Syria.

Staffan de Mistura is to hold talks in Geneva on Sept. 10-11 with the three countries, which advocate for an alternative to the peace negotiations put forward by the UN.