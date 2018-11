Mr. Kenro Oshidari Regional Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Asia, talks with journalists during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan on May 12, 2011. EPA-EFE/FILE/S. SABAWOON

The United Nations on Friday said that the fight against malnutrition in the Asia-Pacific in the last two years has not been satisfactory.

UN's Food and Agricultural Organization, along with the United Nations Children's Fund, World Food Programme and the World Health Organization, said in a statement that the Asia and Pacific region accounts for well over half of the world's undernourished.