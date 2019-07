A handout satellite photo dated July 3, 2019 and made available by Satellite Image 2019 Maxar Technologies and DigitalGlobe showing a view of migrant center in Libya, near Tajoura on the outskirts of Tripoli, after a reported air strike late July 2, 2019 (issued July 3, 2019). EPA-EFE/DIGITALGLOBE / SATELLITE IMAGE ©2019 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/ HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE ©2019 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES - The watermark may not be removed/cropped HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Blood and clothing belonging to migrants are seen after the airstrike on the detention center outside Tripoli, Libya, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

The United Nations high commissioner for human rights said Wednesday the airstrike on a migrant detention center near Tripoli that killed at least 44 people and injured more than 130 could constitute a war crime.

The UN-recognised Government of National Accord blamed the bombing in the early hours of Wednesday morning on forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar, head of the Libyan National Army. The LNA have denied targeting the center.