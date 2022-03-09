A Pakistani man receives a dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 as the government achieved the milestone to inoculate 100 million citizens in Karachi, Pakistan, 07 March 2022. EFE-EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A Pakistani man receives a dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 as the government achieved the milestone to inoculate 100 million citizens in Karachi, Pakistan, 07 March 2022. EFE-EPA/NADEEM KHAWAR

A health care personnel prepares a dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 as the government achieved the milestone to inoculate 100 million citizens in Karachi, Pakistan, 07 March 2022. EFE-EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said Wednesday that almost 3 billion people are still waiting to be vaccinated against Covid-19 two years after the start of the pandemic.

"Vaccine distribution remains shockingly uneven. Manufacturers are churning out 1.5 billion doses a month, yet nearly 3 billion people are waiting for their first shot," Guterres said in a statement. "This failure is the direct result of political and budgetary decisions that prioritize the health of people in rich countries over the health of people in poor countries."