United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said Wednesday that almost 3 billion people are still waiting to be vaccinated against Covid-19 two years after the start of the pandemic.
"Vaccine distribution remains shockingly uneven. Manufacturers are churning out 1.5 billion doses a month, yet nearly 3 billion people are waiting for their first shot," Guterres said in a statement. "This failure is the direct result of political and budgetary decisions that prioritize the health of people in rich countries over the health of people in poor countries."