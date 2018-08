Marzuki Darusman, (C), chairperson of the Independent International Fact-finding Mission on Myanmar, sitting next to Christopher Sidoti, (L), member of the Independent International Fact-finding Mission on Myanmar, and Radhika Coomaraswamy, (R), member of the Independent International Fact-finding Mission on Myanmar, informs the media on the publication of a final written report on Myanmar, during a press conference, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

A Rohingya woman holds an umbrella as she returns to her makeshift tent during rain at the Balukhali camp, Ukhiya, Coxsbazar, Bangladesh, Oct. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

A report released by the United Nations on Monday has said that Myanmar military officials should be investigated for genocide in the country's western Rakhine state, from where over 700,000 members of the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority have fled since last summer.

A report by the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar said that those responsible from the armed forces should tried by an international court.