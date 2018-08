Afghan civil society activists hold placards written in Farsi saying 'River of blood in Ghazni, officials on corruption and silence' during a gathering urging the government to secure Ghazni province in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

An Afghan police officer stands guard during a gathering of civil society activists urging the government to secure Ghazni province in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

An Afghan security officer checks a family who have escaped from the volatile city of Ghazni province in the entrance gate of Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Monday warned that residents of Ghazni in eastern Afghanistan were struggling to access basic services and medical care due to a Taliban offensive that has been ongoing since the past four days.

"Medication at the main hospital is reportedly becoming scarce and people are unable to safely bring casualties for treatment," OCHA, which coordinates all the humanitarian activities in the country, said in a statement.