Khaled Khalifa (R), regional reprehensive to the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries UNHCR sits next to Androulla Kaminara (L), Director Sub-Sahara Africa, Asia, Latin America and Pacific of the European Commission, as he addresses journalists during a press conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Mar.25, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Dhaka, Mar 25 (efe-epa) - The United Nations refugee agency said on Monday that only 14 percent of the $920 million needed has been pledged so far in response to its new plan to support 900,000 Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh.

Khaled Khalifa, the UN agency's representative for Gulf countries, indicated that the 2019 Joint Response Plan for Rohingya refugees had to compete with other emergencies around the world for funding.