Wijedasa Rajapakshe explains the constitution clause by clause during a media briefing at the Government Information Department in Colombo, Sri Lanka Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Leader of the House and Minister of Megapolis and Western Development, Dinesh Gunawardena speaks to the media during a conference in the Prime Minister office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Sri Lanka Police Special Task Force personnel deployed for security at the Government Press in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

The United Nations Secretary-General on Saturday expressed concern over the Sri Lankan president dissolving parliament and calling elections for Jan. 5.

Maithripala Sirisena dissolved the parliament and called snap elections, plunging Sri Lanka deeper into a political crisis triggered by the breakup of the ruling alliance and the removal of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.