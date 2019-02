United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) and Swiss Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), speak to the media, during an UN and ICRC joint statement on sexual and gender-based violence in conflict, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

The UN Secretary-General warned at a council session on human rights Monday of a global threat to democratic values and the reduction of civic spaces with journalists and activists being targeted in their fight to defend human rights.

In his damning speech, Antonio Guterres made reference to his own personal experience of the Salazar dictatorship in Portugal (1933-1974) to warn that the rise in xenophobia and hate speech was posing a direct threat to human rights across the globe.