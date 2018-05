United Nation, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (3-R), EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (2-R), European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini (R) with members of the European Commission ahead of a lunch meeting in Brussels, Belgium, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

United Nation, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) is welcomed by EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker prior to a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The United Nations Secretary-General on Wednesday said he hoped that the planned summit between the leaders of North Korea and the United States would go ahead.

Antonio Guterres remarks come after Pyongyang hinted it could cancel the forthcoming summit in Singapore on Jun. 12 over perceived aggression from Washington.