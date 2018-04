United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (C) listens as diplomats speak during a UN Security Council meeting called by Russia in response to the escalating situation in Syria. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Nikki Haley, the United States ambassasor to the United Nations, addresses a UN Security Council meeting called by Russia in response to the escalating situation in Syria. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses a United Nations Security Council meeting called by Russia to discuss the tense situation in Syria. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The secretary-general of the United Nations said Friday that the Cold War has returned with a vengeance and that the situation in Syria currently poses the biggest threat to international peace and security.

Antonio Guterres made his remarks to the UN Security Council during a meeting called by Russia to discuss heightened tensions in Syria.