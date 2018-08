United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (R) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) attend the Nagasaki Peace Ceremony at the Nagasaki Peace Park in Nagasaki, south-western Japan, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Nagasaki residents offer prayers during an early morning mass for victims of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki City in 1945, at Urakami Cathedral in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres holds a wreath dedicated to the victims of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki in 1945 during the Nagasaki Peace Ceremony at the Nagasaki Peace Park in Nagasaki, south-western Japan, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Thursday urged countries possessing nuclear weapons to lead global nuclear non-proliferation efforts, during the commemoration of the 73rd anniversary of the Nagasaki bombing.

Guterres, who has been in Japan since Tuesday, delivered a speech during a ceremony paying homage to the victims of the nuclear attack by the United States at the end of World War II.