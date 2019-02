The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres attends a plenary session at the 49th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/LAURENT GILLIERON

The Secretary-General of the United Nations warned Saturday of the disastrous effect climate change could have on the African continent if urgent action was not adopted by the international community.

Antonio Guterres attended a joint press conference in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat to call for urgent global climate action and praised the African continent on how it was dealing with migration flows.