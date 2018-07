Photo provided by the United Nations with a general view of a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the establishment of an arms embargo on South Sudan, New York, United States, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Loey Felipe/UN

Photo provided by the United Nations showing the US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley (C), delivering a speech during a meeting in the Security Council to discuss the establishment of an arms embargo on South Sudan, New York, United States, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Loey Felipe/UN