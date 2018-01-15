A delegation of the United Nations Security Council on Monday concluded a three-day visit to Kabul, the first such mission in eight years, to meet the Afghan president and the Chief Executive of the government, and assess the country's efforts to start a viable peace process, according to a report released by the UN.

The group, formed by representatives of the 15 member countries of the council and led by Kairat Umarov - Kazakhstan's ambassador to the UN and the current president of the UNSC - met military and political leaders and activists between Jan. 13-15 in order to understand the political, security, socio-economic and human rights situation in the country.