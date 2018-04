Vassily Nebenzia (L), Russia's ambassador to the United Nations; and Nikki Haley, the United States' permanent representative to the UN, talk on April 13, 2018, as diplomats gather for an UN Security Council meeting called by Russia in response to the escalating situation in Syria. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Nikki Haley, the United States' permanent representative to the United Nations, on April 13, 2018, addresses an UN Security Council meeting called by Russia in response to the escalating situation in Syria. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Syria's ambassador to the United Nations, Bashar Jaafari (right), speaks on April 13, 2018, at a UN Security Council meeting called by Russia to address the escalating situation in the Middle Eastern country. EPA-EFE

The United Nations Security Council will meet Saturday morning to analyze the situation in Syria following airstrikes carried out by the United States and its allies, diplomatic officials said.

Sweden's ambassador to the UN, Carl Skau, said Russia had called the meeting and that it was scheduled to start at 11 am.