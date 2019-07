The United Nations Security Council is visiting Colombia at a critical moment for the implementation of the 2016 peace agreement, a process now complicated by the killings of at least 140 former FARC members and a Supreme Court order for the arrest of an ex-guerrilla leader.

Representatives of the 15 Security Council member states and officials from the UN General Secretariat are scheduled to arrive in Bogota on Thursday night and return to New York on Sunday morning.