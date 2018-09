Photo provided by the United Nations showing members of the Security Council listen to the UN special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, speak by videoconference, New York, United States, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Loey Felipe/UN

UN officials on Friday proposed solutions to avoid a humanitarian crisis that could result from an attack that the Syrian government and its allies are planning to regain control of the province of Idlib, which is under the control of terrorist and rebel groups.

The province, according to the United Nations, faces a "perfect storm" that could create the worst humanitarian crisis since the start of Syria's civil war.