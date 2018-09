UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths (C) holds talks with a Houthi representative upon his arrival in Sanaa, Yemen, Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

The United Nations on Monday was working toward opening a humanitarian medical air bridge with the aim of transporting seriously ill civilians outside rebel-held areas in Yemen.

In a statement released late Sunday, the World Health Organization representative in Yemen Nevio Zagaria explained that 80 percent of the patients of the first flight, which he hoped would be ready soon, were women and children.