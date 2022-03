A file photo of the secretary-general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres. The United Nations announced an initiative on 23 March 2022 aimed at ensuring that every person on Earth is covered by early warning systems against extreme weather and climate change. EFE/Jason Szenes

United Nations wants the whole world to have early warning systems for disasters

The United Nations announced an initiative on Wednesday aimed at ensuring that every person on Earth is covered by early warning systems against extreme weather and climate change.

At present, they are lacking in regions that are home to a third of the world's population.