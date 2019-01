UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths (C) arrives at Sana'a airport in Sana'a, Yemen, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

The United Nations' special envoy for Yemen on Saturday arrived in the Yemeni capital of Sana'a to discuss with a Houthi delegation the situation in the strategic port city of Al Hodeida, where a cease-fire between the rebels and pro-government forces has come into force.

Martin Griffiths did not make any remarks upon his arrival at the Sana'a International Airport, EFE determined.