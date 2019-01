United Nations Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) arrive for their talks in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 21 2019. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

The United Nations' newly appointed special envoy to Syria on Monday stressed the importance of the efforts of the organization he represents and Russia in the search for a political solution to the conflict the Arab country has been struggling with.

Geir Pedersen, who took office earlier this month replacing Staffan de Mistura, made these remarks in Moscow, before a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.