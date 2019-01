Tomas Ojea Quintana, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea, speaks to the media during a press conference after he presented his report to the 37th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Mar.12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

The United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea arrived in Seoul Monday for a five-day visit to collect information for a report on the regime's human rights situation.

Tomas Ojea Quintana is expected to have a closed-door meet with South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho.