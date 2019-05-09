The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Cambodia on Thursday urged the government to release an opposition leader who has been under de facto house arrest since September last year.

Kem Sokha "remains under detention given the restrictions on his movement, surveillance of his family and friends when they visit and restrictions on who can visit," Rhona Smith said at a press conference in the nation's capital, Phnom Penh, at the end of her official visit that started around the beginning of this month.