Smoke rises from the Syrian side at the Nasib Border Crossing between Jordan and Syria, about 80 kilometers north of Amman, Jordan, July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR ) on Thursday warned that 320,000 people have been people displaced by increased hostilities in southwest Syria while another 750,000 risk being caught in the crossfire.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said he was gravely concerned for the welfare of the civilian population and humanitarian aid workers in Daraa province, a region of opposition-held Syria on the Jordanian border _ which is currently closed _ that has been the scene in recent weeks of an escalating government campaign of airstrikes and artillery fire.