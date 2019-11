Photo provided by United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). The head of the UN office, Mark Lowcock, speaks with women in eastern Sudan during a visit to the area on Nov. 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/ OCHA/Saviano Abreu

United Nations humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock on Sunday said that Sudan faces the second biggest food insecurity problem in the world, with over eight million people effected.

During a phone interview with Efe on the third and final day of his visit to Sudan, Lowcock said that under the new Sudanese government humanitarian workers have better access to conflictive areas.