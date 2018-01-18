Newly-appointed UN envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame speaks at a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tunis, Tunisia, 09 August 2017. Ghassan Salame of Lebanon was on 22 June appointed as the UN Secretary-General Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL). EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Photo provided by the United Nations showing the hall in which the Security Council meets, while the international body's special envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salame, appears on the screen by video link to address the council on Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/UN/Evan Schneider HANDOUT

The United Nations soon will increase its presence in Libya, both in Tripoli and in the rest of the country, with the goal of supporting the post-conflict transition, the international body's envoy to the conflict-ridden North African state, Ghassan Salame, announced Wednesday.

In an appearance before the Security Council via video link from Tunis, Salame said that the security installations and arrangements for UN personnel have been completed, thus allowing the organization to increase the number of its workers on the ground in the Libyan capital.