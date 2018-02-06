A United Nations-affiliated commission on Tuesday said it was investigating multiple reports of alleged recent uses of chemical weapons in two regions of Syria and condemned an escalation of violence in the conflict-ridden nation.

In a statement, Paulo Pinheiro, who chairs the Commission of Inquiry on Syria, said his team were investigating recent allegations that weaponized chlorine gas was used during attacks on Saraqeb, which is located in the northern rebel-held Idlib province, and in Douma, a besieged suburb in Eastern Ghouta, on the outskirts of the capital Damascus.