Displaced Yemeni children wait for their parents gathering to register at a displacement center after fleeing home in war-torn Hodeidah, in Sana'a, Yemen, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

UN special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths (L) holds talks with a Houthi representative upon his arrival in Sana'a, Yemen, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

The special envoy of the United Nations for Yemen said Friday that the organization had agreed to negotiate with Yemen's Houthi insurgent movement regarding the UN taking a lead role in jointly operating Hodeida, the main port of the Middle Eastern nation.

Earlier in the day, the UN special envoy Martin Griffiths arrived in Hodeida on the coast of the Red Sea; a city which is held by Houthi rebel forces.