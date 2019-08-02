United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a press briefing outside of the UN Security Council chambers at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, on Aug. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a press briefing outside of the UN Security Council chambers at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, on Aug. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The United Nations said Thursday it has decided to conduct a probe of events in the rebel-controlled northwestern Syrian province of Idlib since Sept. 17, 2018, when Russia and Turkey reached an agreement to create a de-militarized zone in that region.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has decided to establish an internal UN Headquarters Board of Inquiry to investigate a series of incidents, including "destruction of, or damage to, facilities on the deconfliction list and UN-supported facilities in the area," Stephane Dujarric, Guterres' spokesman, said in a statement.