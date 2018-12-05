A view of Israeli machinery working for the second day near the barrier with Lebanon (R), near the Lebanese village of Kfar Kila (L), as seen from the Israeli village of Misgav Am, Dec. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

UN soldiers on the Lebanese side of the border, near the Israeli village of Misgav AM, on the Israel border with Lebanon, Dec. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli soldiers patrol on the Israel border with Lebanon, near the northern Israeli town of Metula, Dec. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

The United Nations interim force in Lebanon announced Wednesday that it would send a technical team to Israel to verify whether the Lebanese Shiite organization Hezbollah had been drilling tunnels from the country's south across the border into Israeli territory.

UNIFIL's head of mission and force commander, Major General Stefano Del Col, held a tripartite forum with officials from the Lebanese Armed Forces and Israeli military in the border town of Ras al-Naqoura, where the three parties agreed that UNIFIL would send an inspection team to Israel Thursday, according to a statement on the peacekeeping organization's website.