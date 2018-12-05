The United Nations interim force in Lebanon announced Wednesday that it would send a technical team to Israel to verify whether the Lebanese Shiite organization Hezbollah had been drilling tunnels from the country's south across the border into Israeli territory.
UNIFIL's head of mission and force commander, Major General Stefano Del Col, held a tripartite forum with officials from the Lebanese Armed Forces and Israeli military in the border town of Ras al-Naqoura, where the three parties agreed that UNIFIL would send an inspection team to Israel Thursday, according to a statement on the peacekeeping organization's website.