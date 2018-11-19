Photo provided by the United Nations showing the international body's envoy for the Middle East, Nickolay Mladenov (on screens) addressing the Security Council by teleconference on Nov. 19, 2018, to urge the Palestinians and Israel to ensure that calm prevails in the region. EFE-EPA/Rick Bajornas/UN/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

The United Nations on Monday urged all parties to work to maintain the "precarious" restoration of calm reached between Israel and Palestinian authorities in the Gaza Strip after the escalation of violence last week, warning of the potential eruption of a new armed conflict in the region.

Over the past few days, UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov said in the UN Security Council, the world has witnessed a "dangerous escalation of violence" in Gaza that threatened to spark an armed conflict with "catastrophic" consequences for the two million Palestinians in the area.