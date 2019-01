Photo provided by the United Nations showing special envoy to Colombia Carlos Ruiz Massieu speaking at a Security Council session on Colombia on Jan. 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/Eskinder Debebe/UN/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

The United Nations on Wednesday urged Colombia to continue moving forward toward peace after the deadly attack staged last week by the ELN guerrillas against the Bogota police cadet school.

"The tragic events of last week in Bogota remind us once again of the urgency of putting an end to violence and persevering in the efforts to guarantee a more peaceful future for all Colombians," said the UN envoy to the country, Carlos Ruiz Massieu, at a meeting of the Security Council.