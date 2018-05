Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations Ibrahim Khraishi during a special session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

The United Nations' special rapporteur on Palestine said Friday that the deliberate killing of over 60 Palestinians protesters by Israeli forces who fired at them constituted a war crime, in a session that opened with a demand that the occupation end.

On Monday, Israeli security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas at demonstrators on the Gaza border, killing at least 62 people, including several children – the youngest of which was eight months old – and injuring over 3,000.