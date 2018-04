The United Nations Human Rights Committee on Monday demanded that the Maldives restore a former president's right to stand for office in response to two complaints filed by him in 2013 and 2016.

Mohamed Nasheed, who was the president of Maldives between 2008 and 2012, was charged with crimes related to terrorism after his term ended and sentenced to 13 years in jail in 2015, as well as barred from running in a presidential election for 16 years.