Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone (C) is escorted by police as he arrives to the court for a hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, 01 February 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo (C) talks to media as he leaves the court after the hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, 01 February 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday called for the immediate release of two journalists who have been held in Myanmar since Dec. for allegedly violating the Official Secrets Act.

At the bi-weekly press briefing in Geneva, UN human rights spokesman Rupert Colville condemned the continued detention of the two Reuters journalists and reiterated that they should be immediately released, a day after a court in Mingaladon denied them bail.