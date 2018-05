Yanghee Lee, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, speaks during a press conference after she presented her report to the 37th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights situation in Myanmar on Tuesday urged the authorities in the country to protect civilians in the northern Kachin state, after fighting between the military and rebels intensified in recent weeks and displaced thousands of people.

Yanghee Lee said in a statement that at least 10 civilians had been killed in clashes between the military and the Kachin Independence Army.